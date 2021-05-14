UPDATE

Drive BC said Highway 93 is now fully clear and open to traffic.

There are no further details about the “vehicle incident” at this time, which originally forced the highway closure.

ORIGINAL STORY

A “vehicle incident” has forced the closure of Highway 93 in the Columbia Valley from Columbia Lake Road to Hardie Creek Road.

The road is fully closed in both directions.

However, traffic control is in place and crews on scene are detouring vehicles on Columbia Lake Road around the incident.

Drive BC said motorists should expect delays if they are travelling Highway 93 Friday morning.