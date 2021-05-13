Three people were arrested in connection to a break-in and theft from the landfill on Eager Hill Road on Wednesday evening.

Cranbrook RCMP said they received a call reporting the incident at about 8:20 p.m.

The caller told police that the suspects were still at the scene and he had witnessed them breaking into the compound.

The three suspects took a number of items, including copper wire and tools, all of which have been seized.

Police said the suspects, a 45-year old woman and a 45-year old man from Cranbrook, along with a 42-year old Alberta resident, were arrested.

“The members were able to seize a large quantity of items during the arrest of these individuals,” said Cst Katie Forgeron with Cranbrook RCMP. “The investigation is ongoing and several charges will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service”.

They have since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.