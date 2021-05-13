Cranbrook RCMP has made an arrest following a recent rash of thefts from Top Crop Garden, Farm and Pet.

Cst Katie Forgeron said police have seen a higher volume of calls of for break, enter and theft from businesses in the 2100 block of Cranbrook Street North over the last month.

“We were called to the business. At that point we weren’t sure if anything was taken, but investigation and information from the public led us to a residence where we were able to find several plants and items that belonged to the business,” said Forgeron.

The items have since been returned to Top Crop and charges against the suspect are pending.

“We’re very thankful that the public came forward. Sometimes without information from the public, we’re not able to do our jobs, so we really appreciate the information we have received so far,” said Forgeron. “We are continuing our investigation. If anyone has any information we would ask that you call the office at 250-489-3471”.