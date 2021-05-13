A map highlighting the roads that will be under construction in the Ghostrider Commercial Area. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

The City of Fernie will finish up construction on the Ghostrider Commercial Area Upgrades Project that was started last year.

Fernie said its contractor, Transcendent Mining & Mobilization, will start work next week and is expected to wrap up by the middle of June.

The contractor will grade and pave roads in the project area, complete identified deficiencies from last fall and cleaning up the site.

Drivers are asked to obey posted signage and temporary closures.