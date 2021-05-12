Photo of the trailer that was stolen overnight in Cranbrook. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen 2003 Keystone travel trailer.

Police said the trailer was taken some time overnight on Wednesday from Cranbrook’s industrial area.

The trailer is white and blue with decals saying “Hornet.” At the time it was stolen, it had B.C. license plate U-M-F-9-3-C.