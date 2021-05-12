News Cranbrook RCMP seek stolen travel trailer SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 12, 2021 Photo of the trailer that was stolen overnight in Cranbrook. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen 2003 Keystone travel trailer. Police said the trailer was taken some time overnight on Wednesday from Cranbrook’s industrial area. The trailer is white and blue with decals saying “Hornet.” At the time it was stolen, it had B.C. license plate U-M-F-9-3-C. Pls be on the look out for a 2003 Keystone “Hornet” travel trailer stolen overnight Wednesday from Cranbrook’s industrial area. The trailer is described as being white, blue, having “Hornet” decals, and at the time a B.C. license plate UMF93C. pic.twitter.com/rBarS5xSQj — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) May 12, 2021 Tags: CranbrookRCMP