Kimberley RCMP is seeking information following an incident involving a man grabbing a teen girl on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was walking along a path between Norton Avenue and Swan Avenue in Kimberley when she was approached by a man from behind.

The man grabbed her by the arm and wrist, but the girl managed to escape the scene. RCMP said she was not injured, but she was shaken by the incident.

The man is described as being in his 20’s, wearing a black hoody, black sunglasses and a mask.

He was last seen on the pathway where the incident occurred.

“Our priority now is to identify this man and determine his intentions with this young woman,” said Sgt. Steve Woodcox, Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander. “If you were in the area and have any information about this man, we are asking you to contact us.”

Woodcox gave a number of tips to take into consideration:

Walk in well lit and well-traveled areas whenever possible

Walk in groups

Ensure you are not distracted by devices and are aware of your surroundings

Always report suspicious incidents to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811 and cite file 2021-3933.