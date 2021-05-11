Among major changes in the new bylaw, would be the requirement for all residents to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks within 24 hours.

Cranbrook City Council gave three readings to the proposed Streets, Traffic and Parking Bylaw on Monday. It will return to City Council on May 31st for potential adoption.

“We know that the majority of our residents and business owners faithfully clear their sidewalks of snow and ice after snowfalls,” said Derrick Anderson, Director of Public Works. “What this proposed change will do is encourage those who don’t clear their sidewalks to start doing so in order to allow for the mobility of everyone on our sidewalks during the winter.”

The City’s new bylaw recommends that, within 24 hours of a snow event, all residents remove ice and snow from sidewalks that border their properties. Under Cranbrook’s current bylaw, only C-1 (Community Commerical) property owners are required to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks.

If the bylaw is adopted, the new changes would come into effect this upcoming winter season.

According to the City, the new bylaw will ensure minimal disruption to Cranbrook’s new curbside recycling service and improve mobility around the community for mail carriers or parcel delivery personnel, first responders during emergencies, and the general walking public.

Besides the major piece on snow removal, the Streets, Traffic, and Parking Bylaw will also regulate traffic, parking, and the use of Cranbrook’s streets or highways within the community. The new bylaw will repeal and combine Cranbrok’s former Streets and Traffic Bylaw as well as the City’s Parking Meter bylaw. Both were created back in 1991.

“Other proposed changes include panhandling, complimentary parking meter permits, road occupancy and special events permits, load restrictions and regulations for pedestrians, motorized scooters, cyclists, skateboarders and the use of multi-use paths, trails, and walkways,” added the City of Cranbrook.

The full proposed Streets, Traffic, and Parking Bylaw can be found below.

MORE: Streets, Traffic, and Parking Bylaw (City of Cranbrook)