Dennis Walker, staff May 10, 2021 Jacx Song Release (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenaynow.com) Jacx ( Jessica Gareau ) out of Kimberley talks about the release of her new song " Waiting for you to come home." https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/jacx-interview.mp3 And here's the song! https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/jacx-song.mp3 Jacx station id https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/jacx-station-id.mp3