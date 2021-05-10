Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5th. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for public assistance in the search of a missing 37-year-old woman.

Police said the woman, named Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5th at around 11 p.m.

She was last seen riding a yellow bicycle in the 1200-block of 16th Avenue South area of Cranbrook.

RCMP describes Neale as standing 5’6, weighing about 120 lbs with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

“Candice has ties to the Salmon Arm, Kamloops area. Anyone who sees Candice Neale is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.