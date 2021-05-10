The inaugural BCHL season for the Cranbrook Bucks officially came to a close over the weekend.

Opening their final two matchups on Friday against the Trail Smoke Eaters, the Bucks skated to a 5-4 victory. AJ Vakso led the Bucks with five points on the night (3 goals, 2 assists). Nathan Airey also stopped 32 of 36 shots, claiming his first victory in the BCHL.

It was a massive victory for the Bucks, considering they were down 4-3 win less than a minute to go. Two of Vasko’s three goals came in the final minute, giving Cranbrook their third win of season.

AJ Vasko (3G, 2A) post game following a 5-4 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/HXvjlRK4ql — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) May 8, 2021

Nathan Airey (32 Saves) post game interview after securing his first BCHL win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nZBP66pwtO — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) May 8, 2021



Cranbrook would then wrap up their condensed 20-game schedule on Sunday against the Penticton Vees, losing 3-1. Falling behind early, Quaid Anderson scored the lone goal for the Bucks in their final game of the season.

The Cranbrook Bucks closed their first season in the BCHL with a 3-16-0-1 record. The Vees ended up clinching the top spot in the BCHL with an 18-1-0-1 record.

Doing it for Mom! 💗 Mother’s Day was also the final day of the 2020-21 pod season for many BCHL teams, including the Grizzlies who locked up the Alberni Pod, the Spruce Kings who won the Chilliwack pod, and the Vees who clinched first overall!#BCHLTonight | @ChevroletCanada pic.twitter.com/2DQBLFTLCw — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) May 10, 2021

The Cranbrook Bucks would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to our awesome fans, spectacular billets, and amazing sponsors. Thank you all for your continued support throughout our inaugural season. #jointheherd #gobucksgo pic.twitter.com/CciulILL9K — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) May 10, 2021



Spending over a full month in Penticton for the condensed season schedule and in their three-team pod, the Bucks will now return to Cranbrook and regroup for their second season in the league this fall.

Awards for each regional hub are expected to be announced by the BCHL later this week.