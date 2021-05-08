The grey 2008 GMC flatbed pickup truck and taken from Cranbrook's industrial area sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

RCMP said a grey 2008 GMC flatbed pickup truck and trailer was allegedly stolen overnight Friday from Cranbrook’s industrial area.

Cranbrook RCMP isn’t sure exactly when the truck and trailer were taken, but are looking to the public for any assistance.

The truck had a B.C. license plate 0577HP, while the white enclosed trailer also had a B.C. license plate 08186C.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.