The area of the Invermere power outage on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Supplied by BC Hydro)

More than 1,000 properties are currently affected by a power outage in Invermere.

According to BC Hydro, the power went out around 8:36 am on Saturday.

BC Hydro said the outage is caused by an “object” on their wires.

At the time of the outage, Invermere Fire Rescue said it would be approximately four hours until power is fully restored. BC Hydro crews and Invermere firefighters are at the scene.

BC Hydro believes power should be fully restored around 12:30 pm, if not sooner.