Left to right: BDI Playdesigns Inc. representative; Brett Logan, Director of Parks, Facilities & Recreation; Mayor Ange Qualizza; Shaun Holder, Chief of Parks and Facilities. (City of Fernie)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication was held on Wednesday in Fernie to commemorate the official opening of the Sparling East Playground.

The City of Fernie said the ceremony was attended by Mayor Ange Qualizza, City staff and a representative from BDI Playdesigns Inc.

Fernie’s new playground is located at 400 Bossio Road.

“We’re so pleased to be able to open this new facility ahead of schedule so that families can enjoy it now that the days are getting warmer,” said Brett Logan, Director of Parks, Facilities and Recreation. “That the playground was designed with input from the community and includes accessible elements, such as an adaptive swing, twirl-and-whirl and teeter-totter, is also something to really celebrate. Many thanks to everyone involved.”

Stewart East also spoke at the opening of the park, on behalf of the East family.

“Mary and Sparling East were always supportive of youth activities whether it was minor, junior, senior hockey or Mom pushing for the relocation of the library. Fernie citizens were foremost in their minds. I think back to the Rotary Club urging completion of the Gyro Park along the highway. Dad pressed hard for this project. Now this wonderful green space playground opens new vistas and activities for the citizens of ‘Bossio Bench.’ I urge everyone to enjoy and gather at this fantastic location and recognize all the hard work of this and past councils to see this activity centre to become a reality,” said East. “My brothers Craig, Fraser, Blair, and extended families wish all of you well and hope that this day adds happiness and enjoyment to everyone. Again, thank you for recognizing our father, Dr. Sparling East, in such a positive way.”