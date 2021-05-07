Elk Valley RCMP said approximately 20 signs were either ripped down, burned, or damaged.

The first reports of the damaged signs came into the police on April 27th.

“Police are appealing to the public for any information regarding this incident,” said A/Cpl. Debra Katerenchuk with Elk Valley RCMP.

The COVID-19 signs were found in playgrounds and ball diamonds in and around Elkford.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.