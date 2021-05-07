Elk Valley RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter on a residence while the family was inside on April 29th.

Police said various items were stolen, including the family’s vehicle.

The suspect or suspects got the vehicle stuck in a ditch while backing out of the driveway and left it there.

RCMP said nobody was injured during the break and enter, and it was an isolated incident.

Police added that this is a reminder to residents to keep their doors locked at all times.