The inaugural BCHL season for the Cranbrook Bucks will officially come to an end this weekend with two final matchups against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday and the Penticton Vees on Sunday.

On a seven-game losing streak, the Bucks (2-15-0-1) enter the weekend at the bottom of the Penticton Pod. The Trail Smoke Eaters (9-9-0-0) will finish the season second in the regional hub, while the host Penticton Vees (16-1-0-1) will be crowned champions of the pod.

Cranbrook is looking to end their first season on a high note. From the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty early on, the team had exhibition games in October and November before the BCHL was forced to shut down the season indefinitely. Managing lineup changes as many players pursued playing opportunities in the United States, the season eventually fired back up with the five regional hubs in April. While the Bucks finally got their first taste of regular season action, it hasn’t been the easiest season, and the team has yet to officially play a home regular season game with fans at Western Financial Place.

All of that will have to wait until next year, hopefully, as the team now dresses for its last two games of the 2020/21 BCHL season.

Cranbrook and Trail take to the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton at 8 p.m. MT on Friday, before Sunday’s 5 p.m. MT puck drop for their season finale against the Vees.

Both games can be watched on Shaw TV or with a BCHL TV subscription.