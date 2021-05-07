The RDEK said members of the Jaffray and Baynes Lake Fire Department are tending to the fire.

Breaking out late Thursday evening in the car pile, the RDEK said 12 firefighters are on scene, including six fire apparatus.

“Solid work by our crew has kept the fire from spreading into the trees and prevented a much more serious situation,” said the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK). “Several car hulks are involved along with other metals in pile, including propane tanks.”

Remaining on scene overnight, the firefighters will ensure the flames are fully extinguished and cooled.

The RDEK said local area residents may hear popping sounds as propane or gas tanks rupture, or in the event that locals smell smoke from the fire.

All members of the public are asked to avoid the immediate area.