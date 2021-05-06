There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cranbrook and 16 new cases in Golden between April 25th and May 1st.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released its weekly data for local health areas, revealing that Fernie had 13 new cases, Windermere had 10, Kimberley had nine, and Creston had one.

Compared to last week’s data from the BCCDC between April 18th and 24th, Cranbrook’s saw three less new COVID-19 cases, Kimberley had an uptick of two new cases, Fernie saw the exact same increase in cases, Windermere added four, Creston saw a decrease of seven and Golden saw an uptick of one additional case.

There are currently no local vaccination data for the East Kootenay and specific communities, other than larger data encompassing all of Interior Health. Windermere is still hosting a community-specific vaccination clinic until Friday, May 7th. Those over the age of 30 can register to get AstraZeneca at six local Cranbrook pharmacies, although all are now adding to their waitlist until vaccine supply can be increased.

Here’s the breakdown of new COVID-19 cases over the past month, with the weekly data released from the BCCDC:

East Kootenay (Total) 67 total cases April 23rd to 29th 88 cases April 16th to 22nd 59 cases April 9th and 15th 83 cases April 2nd to 8th

Cranbrook 15 cases April 25th and May 1st 18 cases April 18th and 24th 15 cases April 11th to 17th 23 cases April 4th to 10th

Kimberley 9 cases April 25th and May 1st 7 cases April 18th and 24th 17 cases April 11th to 17th 13 cases April 4th to 10th

Fernie 13 cases April 25th and May 1st 13 cases April 18th and 24th 4 cases April 11th to 17th 8 cases April 4th to 10th

Windermere 10 cases April 25th and May 1st 4 cases April 18th and 24th 14 cases April 11th to 17th 34 cases April 4th to 10th

Creston 1 case April 25th and May 1st 8 cases April 18th and 24th 1 case April 11th to 17th 12 cases April 4th to 10th

Golden 16 cases April 25th and May 1st 15 cases April 18th and 24th 3 cases April 11th to 17th 1 case April 4th to 10th



*** Italics denote the highest average daily rate per capita in B.C. ***