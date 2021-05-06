Kalen Szeto scoring the only goal in Trail's 1-0 shutout win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Supplied by BCHL)

The Cranbrook Bucks lost another close contest with the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday.

Scoreless through the first two periods, the Smoke Eaters would solve Bucks netminder Nathan Airey in the final frame, in what ended up being the game’s only goal. Taking the 1-0 shutout victory, the Smoke Eaters stretched Cranbrook’s losing streak to seven games.

Cranbrook fell despite firing 33 shots on goal to Trail’s 21 shots on net.

Kalen Szeto scored the game-winner for the Smoke Eaters, his team-leading sixth of the season. Logan Terness made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season, which is also his second against the Bucks this year.

With just two games left on their BCHL schedule, the Bucks and Smoke Eaters will close out their Kootenay rivalry on Friday, while the Bucks will officially close the book on their inaugural season on Sunday versus the Penticton Vees.

Ehren Menard post game following a 1-0 loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/JmjDFIDeXW — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) May 6, 2021