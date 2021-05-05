The Cranbrook Bucks are taking a six-game slide into Wednesday’s matchup with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Just three games remain on the BCHL schedule for the Bucks in their inaugural season.

Although Cranbrook has lost six straight, the Smoke Eaters enter Wednesday’s contest following a 3-1 loss to the Penticton Vees on Sunday.

The two Kootenay rivals will hit the ice at 8 p.m. MT from Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre. The game can be watched on Shaw TV or with a BCHL TV subscription.

Cranbrook is led into the matchup by rookies Walker Gelbard (2 goas, 7 assists) and Zeth Kindrachuk (3 goals, 6 assists). Each has been held scoreless since April 19th, against the Smoke Eaters.

Trail has five players with at least 11 points, although Kalen Szeto (5 goals, 7 assists) leads the team with 12 points in 14 games.

The second last meeting between the two teams, the Bucks and Smoke Eaters will clash again on Friday for their final matchup of the BCHL season. Cranbrook officially closes the book on their season this coming Sunday against Penticton.