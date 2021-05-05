NewsRoad Report Cranbrook closes 11th Avenue South for water line repairs SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 5, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The City of Cranbrook has closed part of 11th Avenue South Wednesday morning for water line repairs between 1st and 2nd Street South. The City said crews are working to fix a water leak in front of the courthouse. The road will be closed throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday, and drivers are asked to detour around the area. The City said water service in the area will not be interrupted on Thursday. Tags: Cranbrook