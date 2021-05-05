Emergency responders and others on scene of the cattle liner rollover on Highway 3 early Wednesday, May 5, 2021 east of Sparwood. (Supplied)

UPDATE (5:31 p.m.):

DriveBC said Highway 3 has been cleared and traffic is flowing through both lanes once again.

The highway was cleared out just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY (8:54 a.m.):

Highway 3 is single lane alternating east of Sparwood and west of the weigh scales after a cattle liner rolled over early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses at the scene have been able to relay information to MyEastKootenayNow.com, as local emergency responders, veterinarians, BC Hydro crews, and others are all tending to the scene.

A fence has been put up to corral the cattle that got out of the liner. Crews on scene are attending to the injured animals, although some of the cattle were killed in the collision.

Witnesses indicate a power pole was also struck. BC Hydro is reporting a minimal power outage as a result of the downed pole.

There is no word on the condition of the driver or the cause of the collision at this time.

More details will be provided about the incident, once more information is available.