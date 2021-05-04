The No Stopping Zoning going into effect Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Supplied by Parks Canada, Kootenay National Park)

Parks Canada is implementing a No Stopping Zone for a 15-kilometre stretch of Highway 93 through Kootenay National Park to protect the bear population.

“This area draws a high concentration of bears this time of year as they emerge from hibernation in search of food,” said Kootenay National Park.

To be introduced on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the No Stopping Zone will stretch from either side of Olive Lake and encompass the Kimpton, Kindersley, Sinclair, and Cobb Lake Trailheads.

“Please help keep bears safe by providing lots of distance,” added Kootenay National Park.

The No Stopping Zone has been annually implemented by Parks Canada to help protect the various species of bears that frequent the highway.

MORE: Kootenay National Park (Parks Canada)