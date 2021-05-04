Following lockdowns at four Invermere schools last Tuesday, Columbia Valley RCMP is asking the public to avoid speculation and rumours on social media while the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Columbia Valley RCMP ordered lockdowns at four schools in Invermere due to reports of a youth brandishing a firearm.

The teen was seen near David Thompson Secondary school, and the building along with Eileen Madson Primary School, JA Laird Elementary School and the College of the Rockies Invermere Campus took precautionary measures.

After the incident, RCMP said rumours and speculation have been spread through social media.

“While we can appreciate your willingness to assist, we strongly caution against sharing photos and information through social media while any investigation is ongoing, as this may hinder the investigators’ ability to gather pure and untainted information from witnesses in the first instance,” said Southeast District RCMP.

Additionally, since the subject of the investigation are teens, their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Local RCMP want to reassure the town and the entire school community that the quickly evolving situation, which prompted the extreme precautionary measures late last week, remains under active police investigation,” said Sgt. Darren Kakuno, Detachment Commander for the Columbia Valley RCMP. “In an effort to provide further clarity, the Columbia Valley RCMP confirm that in fact two arrests were made at the conclusion of the unfolding incident. The ongoing police investigation is examining the actions of a group of youths and their alleged possession and use of what was determined to be a replica firearm.”

RCMP has been working with School District #6, its officials and school staff through the investigation.

“Columbia Valley RCMP would like to once again thank each and every one of the involved schools, all of the impacted students, teachers and staff for their patience and full cooperation during the lockdown and hold and secure requests,” said police.