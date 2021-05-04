UPDATE: Cranbrook RCMP has successfully located the stolen 2021 Nissan Sentra. which was taken from Sun Valley Nissan on Monday.

“Thanks to everyone who kept watch,” said RCMP.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered. Thanks to everyone who kept watch! https://t.co/CAckfUeKa7 — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) May 4, 2021

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a 2021 Nissan Sentra that was reportedly stolen from Sun Valley Nissan on Monday.

A brand new vehicle, the blue car just has a back B.C. license plate, D-56499.

“The vehicle does not have a plate on the front,” said Cranbrook RCMP.

Police are asking for any and all information about the stolen Sentra to be forwarded to their detachment at (250) 489-3471.