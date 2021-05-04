Penticton netting one of its five goals on Monday in a 5-1 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks. (Supplied by BCHL)

The Cranbrook Bucks yet again fell to the Penticton Vees on Monday, losing 5-1 to drop their sixth straight game.

Finding themselves down 3-1 after the first period, the Vees would add another goal in the second and third to seal the 5-1 victory.

The Bucks were outshot 27-13 in the loss. Noah Liebl scored the only goal for the Bucks in the game, netting his fourth of the BCHL season.

Cranbrook returns to game action on Wednesday against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT.

