Fernie and District Arts Council will receive $15,000 from the Provincial Government as part of the latest round of grants for art organizations and individual artists.

The B.C. Government said it is one of 30 arts and culture organizations in the Interior getting support to adapt to the challenges of COVID-19.

“People in the arts have used their ingenuity to find new ways to keep creating despite the pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Artists are so vital to our social and cultural fabric. These grants are empowering artists and organizations throughout B.C. to adapt their platforms so they can continue inspiring us.”

According to the B.C. Government, artists and organizations have found ways to keep creating and reaching audiences, despite venues facing temporary closures and limited guest attendance.

In total, the grants for the Interior region add up to nearly $782,000 to support the sector.

More: List of all B.C. arts grant recipients (B.C. Government)