Columbia Valley RCMP received a report on Friday of a woman who had been allegedly assaulted and a gun was fired near her in the Lake Enid area.

Police said officers were able to get a vehicle description from a conservation officer who has spoken to the suspect the day before.

RCMP traffic vehicle footage confirmed that the man had left the area before officers arrived.

The vehicle was later spotted in Invermere and was blocked in by police. RCMP said the man fled, but was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog.

The 29-year-old man is being held in custody, pending his court appearance on Monday.