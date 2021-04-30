Back on the ice in the BCHL, the Cranbrook Bucks suit up for their 15th regular season game Friday against the Penticton Vees.

On a three-game slide, the Bucks are hoping to win their third game of the season against the Pod’s leading team. Penticton has lost just two games all year, albeit once against the Bucks last Wednesday in what ended up being a 1-0 shootout win for Cranbrook.

After Friday’s contest, the Bucks will have just five more games remaining in their inaugural BCHL season.

Rookies Walker Gelbard (2 goals, 7 assists) and Zeth Kindarchkuk (3 goals, 6 assists) each have 9 points on the season and lead the Bucks into battle.

Penticton’s Luc Wilson (13 goals, 9 assists) leads the Vees with 22 points and is fourth in BCHL scoring. Kaeden Lane continues to lead the BCHL in all goaltending categories including wins (11), save percentage (0.945), goals against average (1.25), and shutouts (4). The 19-year-old netminder has given up just 15 goals in 12 games after joining Penticton this season after two years with the AJHL’s Grand Prairie Storm.

The Cranbrook Bucks and Penticton Vees drop the puck at 8 p.m. MT on Friday from the South Okanagan Events Centre. The game can be watched on ShawTV or with a subscription to BCHL TV.