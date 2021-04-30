My Community Now Cranbrook and Fernie McDonald’s Welcome a new Store Owner Manager SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff April 30, 2021 McDonald's New Owner Manager for Cranbrook and Fernie Reshmi Childs (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Welcome to Cranbrook Reshmi ! Reshmi was interviewed on the 2day-fm morning show this week along with Dave Kaiser who’s retired after 32 years running both the Cranbrook and Fernie McDonald’s. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Reshmi.mp3 Kaiser retires ( from news story ) https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/kaiser-retires.mp3 Reshmi ( from news story ) https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/childs.mp3