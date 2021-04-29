NewsRoad Report Cranbrook RCMP seeking truck that fled traffic stop SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff April 29, 2021 (Supplied by RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to help locate a black Dodge pickup truck that drove away from police Thursday afternoon. Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 95A at Wycliffe, when the truck fled northbound towards Kimberley. RCMP said the black pickup truck does not have a rear bumper. There are no further details available at this time. Cranbrook RCMP looking for a black dodge pickup without a rear bumper that fled North from a traffic stop on highway 95a at Wycliffe — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) April 29, 2021 Tags: CranbrookKimberleyWycliffe