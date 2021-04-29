Noah Wakeford scoring for the Trail Smoke Eaters in Wednesday's 3-0 shutout over the Cranbrook Bucks. (Supplied by BCHL)

Battling in the BCHL, the Cranbrook Bucks were blanked 3-0 by their Kootenay rivals on Wednesday.

Shutting out the Bucks for the first time this season, the Trail Smoke Eaters stretched Cranbrook’s losing skid to three games.

Logan Terness made 30 stops for the Smoke Eaters to earn his first shutout of the season, while improving his record to 5-4. Bucks netminder Nathan Airey stopped 18 shots, losing his eighth straight game. Airey is still searching for his first BCHL win.

Despite outshooting the Smoke Eaters 30-21, the Bucks couldn’t solve Terness. Kalen Szeto scored on the power play for Trail in the first, Noah Wakeford netted another in the second, and Chase Dafoe added an empty netter to wrap up the 3-0 victory.

The Cranbrook Bucks will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss with a Friday night contest against the Penticton Vees. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT. The game can be watched live with a BCHL TV subscription.

Here’s the BCHL highlights from Wednesday: