Automated curbside recycling collection is set to start Monday, May 3rd after thousands of blue bins were delivered around the community.

Every two weeks, recycling will be collected from the blue bins out on the street. The City of Cranbrook said recycling will not be collected in alleys. All garbage will continue to be collected weekly from regular pickup locations.

“I am excited to see the curbside recycling program ready to begin collection service next week, and I know residents will be pleased with this service,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I want to thank our staff for all their hard work getting this program underway.”

Funding from the RDEK and RecycleBC allowed the City of Cranbrook to purchase the recycling bins and provide operational funding.

“To be able to offer curbside recycling to our community without impacting utility fees was an opportunity that would have been difficult to say no to,” added Pratt.

All blue recycling bins should have been delivered to eligible residences. The City said anyone that has not yet received their cart can call 250-426-4211.

While the blue bins accept most recyclable materials, some items are not accepted and will still have to the taken to the RecycleBC Depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station. Glass such as household glass containers; soft plastics including grocery bags, plastic wrapping and plastic overwrap; Styrofoam packaging, which includes food trays and cushion packaging; and electronics are not accepted in the blue bins.

To ensure compliance, City staff will be performing random checks before collection to double check that the recycling is only accepted materials.

“During these checks, we will remove any materials that can’t be picked up and place them in a plastic bag beside your cart to let you know these can’t be recycled or that they need to be disposed of at the RecycleBC Depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station,” said Katelyn Pocha, the City of Cranbrok’s Water and Wastewater Project Manager. “We invite residents to come out and chat with us if we are checking your cart. We want to help you understand how to get the most out of this program.”

Further details about Cranbrook’s curbside recycling program can be found below.

MORE: Curbside Recycling (City of Cranbrook)