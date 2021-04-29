Cranbrook RCMP responded to a “suspicious set of circumstances” last Friday, April 23rd around 10:30 a.m. and are looking to speak to those connected to a grey passenger vehicle.

Limited details were provided by RCMP about the incident to MyEastKootenayNow.com.

According to RCMP the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Kinsmen Water Park near College of the Rockies.

“Investigators have exhausted other avenues of investigation and are now turning to the general public to help them identify the person or persons associated to a passenger car,” said Cranbrook RCMP.

All that RCMP could provide is that they are looking to speak to two or three people associated with a grey passenger vehicle.

“We are encouraging those individuals to come forward to speak with police. If you have any information on the identity of the individuals or the vehicle involved, you are asked to also contact RCMP.”

Anyone else who may have been in the area, witnessed the suspicious incident, or has any other information can reach Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.