UPDATE (9:14 p.m.):

DriveBC said the section of Highway 3 between Jaffray-Baynes Lake Road and Tie Lake Road has been cleared as of 6 p.m. Wednesday evening following a vehicle incident earlier in the afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 3 will be closed intermittently in both directions one kilometre east of Jaffray following a vehicle incident on Wednesday afternoon.

DriveBC said drivers can expect delays from the accidents as well as from utility work going on in the area.

The incident took place between Jaffray-Baynes Lake Road and Tie Lake Road.

Those travelling through the area are asked to look out for traffic control.