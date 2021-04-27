Lockdowns in four Invermere schools have ended after police arrested a teen reported to be brandishing a firearm outside of David Thompson Secondary school.

Police said they received the call just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday of a youth suspected to have a handgun, which prompted the lockdowns.

“As an added precaution, RCMP contacted and recommended the lock down of three additional schools in the immediate area, including Eileen Madson Primary School, JA Laird Elementary School and the College of the Rockies Invermere Campus,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

Upon locating the individual in question, the teen was searched and taken into police custody without incident. RCMP said officers seized a replica firearm.

Columbia Valley RCMP is working with the school district to continue its investigation into the incident.

“Columbia Valley RCMP would like to thank each of the impacted schools, all students, teachers and staff for their patience during the lockdown and hold and secure requests,” said police.

All school lockdowns have since been lifted.