Frank Vanden Broek on the 2day-fm breakfast show about cancelling the 2021 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo.

All rider registrations will be refunded by cheque via Canada Post. No action is required on your part unless your mailing address has changed since you registered for the event. For riders who registered for the complimentary coupon codes, you will receive an e mail with a new coupon code for the 2022 event.