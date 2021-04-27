Mackay Contracting installing a Stormcepter treatment unit as part of the Broadstreet Properties development project on Innes Avenue. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

Cranbrook’s 2021 Capital Works Program is highlighted by the reconstruction and upgrade of Innes Avenue, including a full road upgrade, sidewalk installation, and significant storm sewer upgrades.

According to the City of Cranbrook, favourable management of the program and budget has allowed City staff to combine both phases of the Innes Avenue project into a single tender, meaning the entire project will be complete this summer. The upgrades will stretch across the entirety of Innes Avenue from 11th Street South to Wattsville Road.

Innes Avenue has been a hotbed of activity due to the large housing development underway by Broadstreet Properties. Rockyview Place will include 292 units with four 63-unit apartment buildings, and 10 four-plex buildings upon its completion.

“Innes Avenue will be widened and upgraded to accommodate the increased traffic volumes expected in the area. Major storm sewer upgrades, both within the new development and along the road, will be constructed to minimize stormwater impacts,” said Mike Matejka, Manager of Infrastructure Planning and Delivery for the City of Cranbrook. “These upgrades include an in-ground stormwater containment system within the development engineered to control the flow of water leaving the site, as well as a Stormceptor treatment unit that works to remove pollutants and prevent trash and debris from entering the waterway downstream.”

The City said a new sidewalk will also be installed from 11th Street South to Wattsville Road, improving pedestrian safety in the area. Innes Avenue can be a busy street given the proximity of Elizabeth Lake and schools such as TM Roberts Elementary, Parkland Middle School, and Gordon Terrace Elementary.

“Altogether, the investment in City infrastructure along Innes will be close to $2 million, with Broadstreet Properties paying for the road upgrades along the front of their property as well as a major contribution to the offsite stormwater improvements,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Besides Innes Avenue, the City will be undertaking five other projects this year as part of the Capital Works program.

Construction is currently underway at 12th Avenue for a sewer extension along the future 15th Street South corridor between 11th and 12th Avenue. 2A Avenue is being reconstructed this summer and is set to go to tender in early to mid-May.

The City’s $1.4-million paving program was successfully tendered to Okanagan Aggregate after two bids were received. The paving program will see various roads and side streets be resurfaced in problematic areas.

Design work is being finalized for the first past of road and infrastructure remediation up in Mount Royal. The City won a settlement of $1.75-million from the previous developer to fix the current infrastructure conditions in the community. The remediation will be tendered in the coming weeks.

Lastly, the City of Cranbrook has issued the tender for an influent trunk line at the City’s sewage lagoons. Another tender will be issued in the coming weeks for a portion of the lagoon upgrade project. In 2020, the City of Cranbrook received a $7.3-million grant from the federal and provincial governments to upgrade the lagoons and their efficiency.

