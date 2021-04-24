My Community Now Sparwood at 7am ( Listeners Mike and Rose supplying the photo) SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff April 24, 2021 Sparwood at 7 thsi morning. (MyEastKootenayNow.com) Snow east and west for travellers in the East Kootenay. Special weather statement in effect Snowfall Warning for Southern Alberta Active for next 12 hours · Environment Canada This alert has been updated. Posted 4 hours ago A long duration snowfall event is expected to continue along the eastern slopes of the Rockies until Sunday evening. Snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 cm is expected by the end of the weekend, with the highest amounts anticipated over communities at higher elevations. ### Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm. Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass A low pressure system will move slowly across the southern interior this weekend. Moisture from the system combined with snow levels near 1500 metres may give 10 to 20 cm of snow to Kootenay Pass and Paulson Summit from late today through Sunday. Surfaces such as highways may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.