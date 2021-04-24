Posted 4 hours ago

A long duration snowfall event is expected to continue along the eastern slopes of the Rockies until Sunday evening. Snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 cm is expected by the end of the weekend, with the highest amounts anticipated over communities at higher elevations.

###

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.