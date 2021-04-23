My Community Now Green Alliance Students Planting Trees for Earth Week SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff April 23, 2021 MBSS Green Alliance planting trees at Idlewild Park (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Mount Baker Secondary School Green Alliance students working with the Columbia Outdoor School and Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary on planting a poplar and willow tree on the Island at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook. The project was part of the Earth Week. You’ll hear spokespeople from all the groups above in the audio link. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/trees-being-planted-interviews.mp3