The Cranbrook Bucks will look to string together their first BCHL winning streak this weekend.

Returning to action on Saturday against the Penticton Vees, the Bucks will also take on the Trail Smoke Eaters on Sunday.

Cranbrook is coming off a 1-0 shootout victory over the Vees on Wednesday. It was the Bucks’ second win of the BCHL season.

Walker Gelbard (2 goals, 7 assists) and Zeth Kindrachuk (3 goals, 6 assists) currently lead the team with 9 points in 11 games. Penticton continues to be led by Luc Wilson (10 goals, 7 assists), who has 17 points in 11 games and is third in BCHL scoring.

Penticton and Cranbrook clash at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday. The Bucks then battle the Trail Smoke Eaters at 5 p.m. MT on Sunday. Both games can be caught live on BCHL TV.