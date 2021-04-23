RCMP said an Alberta resident was pulled over Tuesday, April 20th on Highway 3 near the provincial border by a police impersonator.

“The resident advised that the suspected police imposter was dressed in police-style uniform and had flashing red/blue lights in the grill of a dark-coloured SUV,” said Elk Valley RCMP. “The impersonator officer was male, wearing a black disposable face mask, a style police cap with yellow hat band, and dark heavy jacket.”

According to RCMP, the impersonator asked the Albertan why and where they were travelling into British Columbia. The resident told the alleged impersonator they were going to work. At that time, RCMP said the impersonator ended the interaction and returned back to his vehicle.

Crownest Pass RCMP was contacted by Elk Valley RCMP about the incident. Both detachments confirmed the traffic stop was not done by any of their police members.

“RCMP continue to actively investigate this incident along with enhanced patrols in an attempt to locate the impersonator’s vehicle,” said Elk Valley RCMP.

Any members of the public that may have information about the traffic stop or any other details about the police impersonater are asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP detachment at 250- 425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.