The CP Rail train dragging the semi-truck's trailer following a collision Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at Sparwood's Michel Creek Road. (Supplied by David Wilks, District of Sparwood)

A semi-truck and trailer were crossing at Michel Creek Road when the tractor experienced some mechanical failure and stopped on the tracks. An incoming train then hit the truck, dragging it about 150 metres down the tracks.

The account of the incident is from both Mayor David Wilks and the District of Sparwood.

Wilks told MyEastKootenayNow.com that the truck had a mechanical failure as it was on the tracks, at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday. A westbound CP Rail train was then unable to stop in time and made a full impact with the truck.

“The driver of the tractor was able to get out of the tractor, did not sustain any injuries, although I’m sure he’s shaken up and was able to do something that was very good on his part. He was able to disconnect the trailer before the train hit the tractor so that it didn’t drag the trailer as well down the tracks.”

CP Rail confirmed to MyEastKootenayNow.com that the crew members on the train were not injured in the incident.

“CP Police and the RCMP are investigating,” said Salem Woodrow, spokesperson for CP Rail.

Michel Creek Road serves as the main intersection to get to Teck’s Elkview Operations. Wilks said Michel Creek Road remains closed until the track can be cleared or the train is split and moved to allow traffic across the rail crossing.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

“Be aware when you’re crossing train tracks, things can happen very quickly,” added Wilks. “In this case, it was very fortunate that the driver of the tractor unit was aware of his condition and was able to get out of the way in time but be aware when you are crossing train tracks.”