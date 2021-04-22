The City of Kimberley is letting Marysville residents know that the foul smell they have been noticing has been coming from the Pollution Control Centre (PCC).

The City said the PCC is located below Marysville, next to the confluence of Mark Creek and the St. Mary River. Spring temperatures have caused an increase in the smell coming from the facility.

Kimberley noted that the removal of bio-solids must be done over the spring and summer months.

“The process can be annoying to residents but is essential to ensuring space for annual bio-solids. Currently, the PCC uses 2 drying beds to empty a larger sludge holding basin,” said the City of Kimberley.

The facility has two sludge holding basins which will hold sludge for three to five years. Workers with the city will be draining the second sludge basin through the spring and summer.

Kimberley said the sludge basin may also be repurposed to use as a large drying bed.

“This substantially increases the surface area along with increased agitation for drying purposes, subsequently creating increased odours,” said the City.

Once the bio-solids have dried to between 4% to 20% solids content, they are removed from the site and trucked to the Central Landfill. More odours can come from this step.

The City added that an increase in various chemicals and other materials being introduced into the wastewater system have also contributed to the smell.

“These chemicals are reducing the PCCs ability to break down bio-solids efficiently. The public is asked to ensure they are disposing of these materials properly and not flushing them down the toilet or releasing them down their drains.”

Residents in the Marysville area can expect the smell to linger through the spring and summer. The City said it is looking at alternate options for wastewater treatment, with details to be released in the coming months.