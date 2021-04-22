Downed power lines in several locations have left 593 customers without electricity in areas around Cranbrook on Thursday.

In the ʔaq’am community, 297 residents located north of 34th Avenue and east of Mission Wycliffe Road have been without power since 10:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, 183 BC Hydro customers located around the Fort Steele area have had their electricity knocked. Over in the area along Highway 3, another outage from downed lines is impacting 113 residents to the west and south of Wardner Fort Steele Road.

Both those areas have been left without electricity since about 10:45 a.m.

BC Hydro said it has sent out crews to make the necessary repairs in all those impacted areas.

No estimate has been given as to when power will be restored.