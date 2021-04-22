The Highway 3 travel sign outside of Radium Hot Springs. (Supplied by Rocky Mountain District of the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Twitter)

According to recent case data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), Kimberley had 17 new COVID-19 cases last week while Windermere’s local health area had 14.

The case counts were recorded between April 11th and April 17th. Windermere includes communities in the Columbia Valley such as Invermere and Radium Hot Springs.

On a scale of 100,000 people, both local health areas have some of the highest average daily rates in British Columbia. The statistics mean that if Kimberley had a population of 100,000, the community would be seeing more than 20 cases every day over the past week, while Windermere would have anywhere from 15 to 20 daily cases. That determines the average daily rate for COVID-19 cases for comparison across the province to determine which areas are hot spots.

Kimberley and Windermere’s local health areas are near the top end, sharing a similar scale of spread to areas in the Greater Vancouver area in Fraser Health, Peace River in Northern Health.

Cranbrook recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases last week, while Fernie had four cases. Fernie’s local health area also includes Sparwood and Elkford.

See the full stats from the BCCDC below:

Vaccine efforts are ramping up across British Columbia and in the Interior Health, however.

Earlier this week, Interior Health said that they had administered more than 230,000 doses across the health authority.

Anyone above the age of 18 can register as of Friday to be notified when it is their turn to get vaccinated. A community-specific vaccination clinic for Windermere residents is open until May 5th at the Invermere Catholic Church as well. The community clinic is open to anyone over the age of 18, allowing Windermere residents to get vaccinated immediately if they wish to do so.

