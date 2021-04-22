Cranbrook Bucks netminder Jay Thomson celebrating after stopping Penticton's Luc Wilson in the shootout to give the Bucks their second win of the BCHL season on Wednesday. (Supplied by BCHL Tonight)

The Cranbrook Bucks erased an eight-game losing slide on Wednesday with a 1-0 shutout of the Penticton Vees.

The top team in the Penticton Pod, the Vees dropped just their second game all season as the Bucks pushed Penticton’s record to 9-1-0-1 while improving their own to 2-9-0-0.

Jay Thomson made 22 saves for the shutout, stopping two of three shooters in the shootout to help Cranbrook secure their second victory of the season. Christian Lowe and Walker Gelbard both scored in the shootout, beating Vees netminder Kaleb McEachren.

Jay Thomson post game after recording a shutout in a 1-0 shootout victory over the Penticton Vees 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/7NP3fz0VTr — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) April 22, 2021

Snapping their eight-game slide, the Bucks will look to build momentum heading into Saturday’s rematch with the Vees. Both teams will faceoff at 7 p.m. MT.

Highlights from Wednesday’s 1-0 shootout victory are below in the BCHL Tonight package: