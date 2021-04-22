A wildfire in Fairmont Hot Springs early Wednesday afternoon grew to 2-hectares, leading to a local response from 14 firefighters and crews.

The fire was highly visible in Fairmont Hot Springs, forcing the closure of Fairmont Hot Springs Road while firefighters responded.

“Our Fairmont firefighters, with the support of firefighters and tenders from Invermere and Windermere, and the BC Wildfire Service did an incredible job of getting the fire under control,” said Jim Miller, Fire Chief of Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue. “It started in a gulley, in steep, difficult-to-access terrain and without the work of everyone involved, could have been much more serious.”

Eight firefighters from Fairmont, another four from Windermere and two from Invermere combatted the flames, which burned for several hours. By the early evening, a crew with the BC Wildfire Service arrived to assist the firefighting efforts.

Miller said they established a perimeter around the fire and wetted it down but there are still some lingering hot spots that will smoulder and create smoke on Thursday. The BC Wildfire Service is now in control of the scene and will be on-site Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PREVIOUS: Fairmont Hot Springs firefighters battling grass fire (April 21, 2021)