Highway 95 is closed in both directions in the upper Columbia Valley following a reported “vehicle incident” on Wednesday.

According to Drive BC, the incident occurred at Arnold Road, about 27 kilometres north of Brisco.

An assessment of the scene is currently in progress.

The closure will impact traffic, given that the Trans-Canada Highway is closed for the ongoing Kicking Horse Canyon project. Traffic is being diverted from Highway 1 down the Columbia Valley on Highway 95 through Radium Hot Springs and Highway 93 through Kootenay National Park.

No detour is available and there is no estimate as to when Highway 95 will fully open.

More to come.