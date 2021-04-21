A rendering showing what Invermere's downtown area should look like after the revitalization project is complete. (Supplied by the District of Invermere)

The District of Invermere has received a pair of grants worth a combined total of $1.2-million to help fund its Downtown Revitalization efforts.

Invermere said one grant, worth $500,000 comes from Columbia Basin Trust, while the Provincial Government supplied the other, worth $700,000 from the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative program.

So far, the project has encompassed Pothole Park and the 7th Avenue approach from the park to the commercial core and the Cenotaph Plaza upgrades.

The District said this added funding will allow the new development phase to extend the work on 7th Avenue from the AG Foods/Inside Edge intersection to Cenotaph Park, on 12th street.

Construction will include a number of amenities and increased space, such as public seating areas, street trees, improved accessibility and pedestrian safety, curb replacement, select sidewalk replacement, upgraded electrical and street lighting, pedestrian-scale directional and information signage and new irrigation for downtown flower gardens and baskets.

Invermere has also given a detailed timeline on when residents can expect construction on the project to start and finish.

“The project will commence mid-May with all significant removal and replacement work to be substantially completed by July 1st. Project items not completed by July 1st will be finalized after the September long weekend. Amenity replacements such as signage, lighting, bench placement, etc. is permitted to occur over the July/August summer period,” said the District of Invermere.

Construction hours will vary depending on the task being worked on, but will generally land between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.

